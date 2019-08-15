Good Vibes around David Evans filly

Good Vibes wins at York under Harry Bentley

Good Vibes is expected to make the most of a drop in both class and trip in Friday's Byerley Stud Stakes at Newbury.

The David Evans-trained two-year-old will bid to give weight away to her rivals and add a second Listed victory to her name in the five-furlong contest.

Forced to miss an outing in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot following a dirty scope, the daughter of Due Diligence saw her hat-trick attempt come up short when finishing down the field on her first start over six furlongs in a Group Three at the Berkshire track last month.

Jason Maguire, racing manager to owners Paul and Clare Rooney, said: "It was a great day at York to pick up the Listed race. Unfortunately she missed Royal Ascot due to a dirty nose.

"She was just too fresh and keen last time and just did too much early on stepped up to six furlongs. With that run behind her, the gassiness should be out of her.

"She shouldn't mind the good to soft ground, but if it goes extreme nobody knows how she will cope with it.

"She has got the 3lb penalty, but she has got a bit of size and scope so hopefully she will be strong enough to hold that 3lb penalty."

Henry Candy rarely has juveniles ready to run at this level this early on in their career, but he feels Jouska deserves a shot in this grade after showing a good turn of foot to open up her account over the same trip at Sandown.

Candy said: "She has done well and she is nice, big filly. I don't know whether she will go on the ground, but I'm happy with her. The five furlongs suits her.

"I get very few two-year-olds going at all, but horses like Dinkum Diamond and Airwave were running in Listed races pretty early.

"It was quite a nice, easy race at Sandown, but she did it very impressively and the way she quickened up, she deserves to have a chance in a Listed race."

Clive Cox hopes the rain stays away to allow Hand On My Heart the chance to get her career back on track having finished down the field Molecomb at Goodwood on her last start.

He said: "I'm a little bit concerned about the weather for her as it is a family that is happy on a drier surface, so we would have to be cautious with our thoughts on her and we will have to see what rain falls on Friday.

"After a wonderful introduction and success on her debut, she didn't get a great passage through the race at Goodwood, but that is racing. This would be a perfect race if it was dry enough."

There are no such ground fears for Ocasio Cortez after she followed up her respectable fifth in the Super Sprint over course and distance when ploughing through soft conditions at Chester on her most recent outing.

Hannon said: "She is improving and she won well at Chester. I don't think the soft ground will hinder her much. She has got a bit better with every run and at Chester she never looked like getting beat.

"She ran very well in the Super Sprint and this is over the same course and distance. Hopefully she can get a bit of black type."