York upbeat over Ebor Festival ground

Mondialiste winning at York's Ebor Festival last year

York is set to experience a drying spell of "bright and breezy" weather ahead of their headline fixture of the season, the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

The going is expected to be good as the course prepares for four days of high-quality racing that includes the Juddmonte International Stakes, the Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes - all Group One contests.

"At the moment we are good all round. Today we've got a lovely day, bright and breezy. We are forecast rain tomorrow at about 10 o'clock, and then on and off from then. It's difficult to predict an amount, but I'd say about 10mm," said assistant clerk of the course Anthea Morshead on Thursday.

"After that it's largely dry, Saturday is nice and sunny and Sunday will be sunny with light showers. So we're looking at a decent week with temperatures in the upper teens, not red hot but perfectly nice.

"Tomorrow will put us on the slow side, but some sunny days will leave us on good ground."

The showery conditions are a contrast to last year's Ebor meeting, when July's heatwave left the Knavesmire turf good to firm.