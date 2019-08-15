Headman wins the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville

Trainer Roger Charlton

Headman showed an impressive turn of foot to snatch victory in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

The highly-progressive three-year-old colt, trained by Roger Charlton and owned by Khalid Abdullah, got up in the shadow of the post to collar Roman Candle by a head after coming from last to first in a slowly-run affair.

Sent off the 8-15 favourite in a field of five to supplement his previous Group Two victory at Saint-Cloud seven weeks ago, Headman did not get the best of starts.

After a little fly-jump out of the stalls, jockey Jason Watson felt it best to keep him relaxed at the rear as Talk Or Listen took the quintet along at a modest pace.

Headman was still last well into the straight but was produced to challenge on the outside and nail the Godolphin-owned Roman Candle, trained by Andre Fabre, close home.

Charlton said: "I thought it was a very good performance under the circumstances because they went very, very slowly and the ground was soft.

"That was against him and he overcame those things and won like a good horse.

"I think it will depend on the ground (where he goes), but if the ground was fast the Irish Champion Stakes would be considered."