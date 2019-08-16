Sprint Cup at Haydock target for Advertise

Advertise

Martyn Meade is likely to give Advertise the chance to claim a third Group One success this season in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Manton handler has earmarked the six-furlong contest on September 7 as the next target for the son of Showcasing.

Winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and second in the July Cup at Newmarket, the Phoenix Thoroughbred-owned colt regained the winning thread in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Meade said: "Advertise is in great form and is raring to go. We were thinking about the Champions Sprint at Ascot for him, but we will target the Haydock race.

"He did it really well at Deauville and could not have done it better. He didn't jump as well in the July Cup and was not as handy and the race just got away from him.

"He doesn't have much to prove really, which is nice. We will just take it race by race, as really it is job done as far as he is concerned."

Stablemate Houtzen could renew rivalry with her King George Stakes conqueror Battaash, with connections keen to supplement the four-year-old mare for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

Meade said: "The owners are thinking about supplementing Houtzen for the Nunthorpe, so it is a good possibility she might run there.

"She is in good form and has come out of that (Goodwood) race really well. I think she surprised everybody that day, but she ran a good race and there is plenty of improvement in her.

"The target for her later in the season will be the Abbaye on Arc day."