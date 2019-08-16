Haydock Sprint Cup return for Hello Youmzain

Hello Youmzain wins the Sandy Lane Stakes

Hello Youmzain is set to return to action in next month's Sprint Cup at Haydock for the first time since he finished third in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Kevin Ryan's progressive three-year-old speedster also holds an entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, but the son of Kodiac has yet to run over the minimum trip.

His races have been over further, with five of his six starts over the Sprint Cup distance of six furlongs.

Hello Youmzain showed his liking for the Merseyside track when lowering the colours of Calyx in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes in May, before going on to take minor honours behind Advertise at Royal Ascot.

"At the moment he's going to go for the Haydock Sprint Cup," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah.

"He's in very good form. I think he likes a but of cut in the ground so he should get it there.

"I don't think he's going to York. I'd be surprised if he went there."