Stradivarius stars in Lonsdale Cup entries

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Stradivarius

Stradivarius is the star name in 10 entries for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup as the crack stayer bids to scoop a £1million bonus for the second time at York on Friday.

Connections of the Bjorn Nielsen-owned stayer took advantage of the huge incentive when it was on offer for the first time in 2018, thanks to victories in the Yorkshire Cup, Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup.

The five-year-old entire, trained by John Gosden, has repeated his triumphs in the first three races this season and has now won his last eight races.

The opposition could be led by Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee, who has finished runner-up to Stradivarius at Ascot and Goodwood.

Aidan O'Brien has four possibles, including Yorkshire Cup second Southern France, who won the St Leger Trial at the Curragh on Friday evening.

Capri, Il Paradiso and South Pacific complete the Ballydoyle trainer's quartet. Cleonete, Falcon Eight and Magic Circle are the other entries.

O'Brien is responsible for five of the 20 six-day confirmations for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

He will choose from Royal Lytham, King Neptune, Monarch Of Egypt, Mount Fuji and Pistoletto, as he looks to win the Group Two heat for a third time.

Kevin Ryan has lifted the prize four times and has four possibles - Abstemious, Byline, Repartee and Treble Treble.

Others in the mix include Richard Hannon's Threat, runner-up in the Coventry and Richmond Stakes, and the Marco Botti-trained Malotru, winner of a Group Three at San Siro.