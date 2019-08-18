Under The Stars out shine in the Sky Bet Lowther

Under The Stars and P.J. Macdonald win The Princess Margaret Keenland Stakes

Connections of Under The Stars are hoping the best is still to come from the filly after she was supplemented for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday.

The decision to add the James Tate-trained juvenile to the field for the six-furlong Group Two was made on the back of her victory in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month.

Successful on her debut at Ripon three weeks earlier, Under The Stars has several lofty entries, including the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh and the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

"The owner likes to take on these things and you've got to go forward," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Manana.

"I don't know if she's that good, but she does everything so easily at home, so it's difficult to assess her.

"She's much the best without being impressive. James has worked her with other horses and she just seems to be half a length in front of them and looking comfortable."