King's Advice ready for Sky Bet Ebor test

King's Advice battles to victory at Goodwood

King's Advice will bid to maintain his remarkable progress with victory in the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday before stepping up to Pattern company.

The five-year-old entire has won eight of his nine races in 2019, with his rating rising from 71 to 113, and Mark Johnston's charge heads the ante-post betting at a general 7-1 to land the first ever £1million running of the famous handicap.

"He just keeps winning and obviously seems to get better," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Jaber.

"Joe (Fanning) says when he's riding him he's travelling better in his races now, like a decent horse. Joe's ridden him to all his wins here.

"The Ebor is a tough race. I wouldn't like to say he'll win the Ebor, but he's been an improving horse. It's the first £1million Ebor and it's quite exciting.

"I know we've got to move him up to Group class soon, but we have to take this on the way."

The latest triumph for King's Advice came at Glorious Goodwood, as did that of Nayef Road, who may head for the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday after his victory in the Gordon Stakes.

Nayef Road would be running to confirm his place in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster next month

"I think he might probably run in the Voltigeur," said Raymond, who also looks after owner Mohammed Obaida's racing interests.

"I left it with Mark. He was toying with the idea of running in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury, but was more keen to have a go at the Voltigeur.

"We'll see about the Leger after he has run at York. He's an improving horse, like most of Mark's."