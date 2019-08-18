Accidental Agent to make quick return to action

Charles Bishop riding Accidental Agent (orange cap) to victory at Ascot

Eve Johnson Houghton is considering a quick turnaround for Accidental Agent after his agonising defeat at Salisbury.

Last year's Queen Anne winner was beaten a nose by John Gosden's Kick On in the Sovereign Stakes and now has options at York and Goodwood at the weekend.

She said: "I still can't believe he was beaten. I know the photo said he was and I've watched it, but I still can't believe he was beaten.

"It is nice to have him back and he is back in the game, enjoying racing, so that is great.

"He is a racehorse and we will keep racing him. He doesn't know he didn't get his head in front, but he is happy."

She added: "We are going to aim for the QEII (Champions Day), but he will have quite a bit of racing in between, because he is still a full horse so he gets quite gross - rather than gallop him at home, we might as well just keep racing him.

"He is still in the Celebration Mile, but there is also the Strensall at York. If he is fine he will probably come back again quickly.

"He has still got no penalties so he could run in Group Twos and Group Threes, but the main aim is the QEII."