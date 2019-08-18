Huraiz to make second appearance in Acomb at York

Mark Johnston - trains rising star Huraiz

Winning debutant Huraiz is on course to try to confirm the good impression he has already made, in the Group Three Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt took a 12-runner maiden at Newcastle earlier this month in good style, and has been given lofty entries in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes and the Darley Dewhurst Stakes in the autumn.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, issued a positive bulletin on the son of Sepoy - all set to take the step up in class on Wednesday.

"I was quite impressed with him at Newcastle, coming across from a bad draw before winning all right," he said.

"I don't know how strong the race was, and this will be a big step up from a maiden, but he stuck it out well - and seven furlongs will definitely suit him.

"Mark has made some Group One entries for him - in the Middle Park and the Dewhurst - and his horses are flying at the moment.

"If he's keen to run, I can't see why we won't go to York."