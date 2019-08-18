More Group One glory for Frankie Dettori at Deauville
Last Updated: 18/08/19 4:10pm
Coronet provided John Gosden and Frankie Dettori with yet another Group One winner, in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.
Gosden sent the five-year-old to France in preference to a clash with stablemate Enable in the Yorkshire Oaks later in the week, and the decision paid dividends.
Having run a series of creditable races in Group Ones in her career, she finally broke her duck at the highest level last time out in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.
With that boosting her confidence, Coronet always looked the likely winner again in a deep field, with Dettori kicking clear over a furlong out as Coronet displayed a sharp turn of foot - despite running over shorter than her ideal distance.
Freddy Head's With You gave chase in vain close home, chasing at a respectable distance but never quickly enough to catch the winner.
Joseph O'Brien's Red Tea was a respectable third, just ahead of his father Aidan's I Can Fly.
Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: "She's done it well. It's a sharp trip for her - she has that weird way of running with her head on an angle, but it doesn't stop her.
"She's been a great filly to train. Hopefully she'll have one more run now in the Filly & Mares at Ascot on Champions Day.
"Breeding is a tough game, but Prince Faisal (owner of Denford Stud) has been doing it for some years. The owner/breeders are passionate about it, and it's lovely to have a good one for them."
Dettori said: "She's a wonderful filly and doesn't know how to run a bad race."