More Group One glory for Frankie Dettori at Deauville

Coronet - another Group One winner for Frankie Dettori

Coronet provided John Gosden and Frankie Dettori with yet another Group One winner, in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

Gosden sent the five-year-old to France in preference to a clash with stablemate Enable in the Yorkshire Oaks later in the week, and the decision paid dividends.

Having run a series of creditable races in Group Ones in her career, she finally broke her duck at the highest level last time out in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

With that boosting her confidence, Coronet always looked the likely winner again in a deep field, with Dettori kicking clear over a furlong out as Coronet displayed a sharp turn of foot - despite running over shorter than her ideal distance.

Freddy Head's With You gave chase in vain close home, chasing at a respectable distance but never quickly enough to catch the winner.

Joseph O'Brien's Red Tea was a respectable third, just ahead of his father Aidan's I Can Fly.

Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: "She's done it well. It's a sharp trip for her - she has that weird way of running with her head on an angle, but it doesn't stop her.

"She's been a great filly to train. Hopefully she'll have one more run now in the Filly & Mares at Ascot on Champions Day.

"Breeding is a tough game, but Prince Faisal (owner of Denford Stud) has been doing it for some years. The owner/breeders are passionate about it, and it's lovely to have a good one for them."

Dettori said: "She's a wonderful filly and doesn't know how to run a bad race."