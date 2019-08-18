Marmelo takes Kergorlay prize at Deauvile

Marmelo - back to winning ways at Deauville

Marmelo made amends for an unfortunate defeat at Longchamp last time out, by winning the Darley Prix Kergorlay at Deauville.

Trainer Hughie Morrison felt his stalwart should have been awarded the Prix Maurice de Nieuil last time out after he was on the receiving end of some interference yet only lost by a nose.

Reunited with Christophe Soumillon once more, Marmelo looked the class act in the race - and so it proved, with Soumillon sitting motionless as he cruised through the field early in the straight.

Second in the corresponding race 12 months ago, and winner in 2017, he struck the front and gained a decisive advantage over the rest - which was to prove crucial.

Freddy Head's Call The Wind came from last to throw down a challenge, but he had too much ground to make up and finished a creditable second.

Marmelo was second in the Melbourne Cup last year, and a return to Australia is on the cards.

Morrison said: "It was a perfect, nice run. He won it a bit cosily - and it's off to Melbourne now, I hope.

"He's broken two track records, so ground doesn't matter. He's a very good horse."