Tuesday meeting at Hamilton lost to waterlogged track

Hamilton card washed away

Tuesday's meeting at Hamilton has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

The Scottish circuit was due to stage a seven-race Flat fixture, but on Sunday an inspection was called for 10am on Monday morning, with the track having being hit by substantial rainfall in the last week.

Track officials have had no option but to call off proceedings, with the racing surface deemed unfit for racing.

A statement on Hamilton Racecourse's Twitter feed read: "Regrettably, racing on Tuesday, August 20 has been cancelled. Hamilton Park has seen over 130 millimetres (of) rain since (the) beginning of August, including 74mm in the past seven days.

"This extreme rainfall has left the course saturated beyond the normal capability of the drainage system, with areas of false ground at the entrance and exit of the loop and also in the pull up area.

"With no prospect of sufficient improvement, and further rain forecast overnight, racing has been abandoned."