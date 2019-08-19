Logician faces four in Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician - heading to Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician will face four rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in Wednesday's Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The son of Frankel made a big impression when making a winning debut at Newbury in May and he has since completed a hat-trick with similarly dominant displays at Newmarket and back at Newbury.

John Gosden's charge will be a hot favourite to make it four from four on the Knavesmire in this recognised trial for the St Leger.

Aidan O'Brien has saddled three previous winners of the Great Voltigeur in Milan (2001), Powerscourt (2003) and Idaho (2016) and this year saddles Constantinople and Norway.

Constantinople appears the Ballydoyle maestro's first string following narrow defeats in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his two most recent appearances.

The Group Two field is completed by Mark Johnston's Gordon Stakes winner Nayef Road and Charlie Appleby's outsider Jalmoud.

Ten juveniles are set to go to post for the Group Three Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

Charlie Hills saddled subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Phoenix Of Spain to claim this seven-furlong contest 12 months ago and appears to have another major contender in Persuasion, a ready winner on his debut at Goodwood at the start of the month.

John Quinn's Cobra Eye, Richard Fahey's Valdermoro, Mark Johnston's Kingbrook and the Kevin Ryan-trained Yorkshire Gold all represent the home county, while Irish hopes are carried by Aidan O'Brien's Harpocrates and Joseph O'Brien's Vitalogy.

Ethic (William Haggas), Morisco (Tom Dascombe) and Ropey Guest (George Margarson) are the other hopefuls.