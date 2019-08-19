Beat Le Bon among Celebration Mile entries

Beat Le Bon (left) ridden by Pat Dobbs on his way to winning the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood

Beat Le Bon is one of 12 remaining entries for the Ladbrokes Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday.

Richard Hannon's colt was considered a potential Classic contender at the start of the campaign, but those ambitions went up in smoke after suffering comprehensive defeats at Newbury and Newmarket.

However, he got his career back on track with a lucrative handicap success at Goodwood in late May and having since won at Haydock and back at Goodwood in the Unibet Golden Mile earlier this month, he is set to step up to Pattern level for the first time on the Sussex Downs this weekend.

Hannon has also left in Fox Champion, while Paul Cole's Duke Of Hazzard has been supplemented at a cost of £10,000 after winning the Thoroughbred Stakes over the course and distance at the start of the month.

The standard is set by Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star Accidental Agent, who could make a swift return to action after going down by just a nose to John Gosden's Kick On in last week's Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

The William Haggas-trained Skardu is one of six three-year-old possibles. Winner of the Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April, the son of Shamardal has since finished third in the 2000 Guineas, fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and fourth in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot.

Mark Johnston has three possible runners in Matterhorn, Nyaleti and Dark Vision.

The other hopefuls are David O'Meara's consistent eight-year-old Suedois, Sir Michael Stoute's Zaaki, the Andrew Balding-trained Happy Power and Turgenev from Gosden's stable.