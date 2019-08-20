Cox happy with Golden Horde effort in Prix Morny

Golden Horde, ridden by Adam Kirby, wins the Qatar Richmond Stakes

Clive Cox was delighted with Golden Horde's effort to finish third in a top-class Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

Winner of the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, the son of Lethal Force was beaten just over two lengths in the Group One.

Andrew Fabre's Earthlight maintained his unbeaten record in winning, living up to his tall reputation, with Mark Johnston's Queen Mary winner Raffle Prize in second.

"It was probably the best two-year-old race of the year - without a doubt," Cox told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's progressive, he's kept improving since the Coventry, won the Richmond and was beaten by two very good horses, but had a Coventry (Arizona) and Norfolk winner (A'Ali) behind us.

"Andre Fabre's thoughts before and afterwards - he's been a very good trainer for a very long time - suggested the winner could be very special.

"I couldn't be more pleased with mine, he's got a great future and he'll appreciate drier ground."