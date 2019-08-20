Australian investment in Raheen House

Raheen House ridden by Jamie Spencer wins the Bahrain Trophy Stakes

Australian Bloodstock has bought a controlling share in leading Sky Bet Ebor candidate Raheen House, with a subsequent trip to the Melbourne Spring Carnival on the agenda.

Trained by William Haggas, Raheen House is one of only two horses to finish in front of the mighty Enable having finished second in a Newbury conditions event back in April 2017.

In two runs for Haggas this season, Raheen House has finished second and third over the Ebor course and distance behind Melbourne-bound Gold Mount and Red Verdon respectively.

"After the Ebor, William Haggas will bring Raheen House out for the Melbourne Spring Carnival," Australian Bloodstock's co-director Jamie Lovett told www.racing.com.

"How he fares in the Ebor will determine his weight and capacity to run in those races and so we'll screw down what we do after the Ebor.

"He's a horse that rates very highly and he has been specifically set for the Ebor.

"He's very strong at the end of his races, and he hasn't run in a lot of races with really big fields where they've run along. I'm dying to see this horse in a big field off a hot speed.

"It'd be lovely to hit the target in the Ebor because it's worth £1million. But he's still got plenty to offer and there's a lot of nice races with him in Australia into next year."