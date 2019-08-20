Logician out to extend winning run in Voltigeur

Logician - heading to Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician is reported to be in good shape as he bids to maintain his progress and his unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The Frankel colt only made his racecourse debut in May, but has created a big impression on all his three starts - with a pair of emphatic wins at Newbury sandwiching a similarly dominant display at Newmarket.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old graduates to Group Two class for his latest assignment and could book his place in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster in September, for which he is currently second-favourite in the ante-post market at a general 8-1.

"He's a progressive horse," said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah.

"Obviously he's stepping up now to proper Group company, but he's been very straightforward.

"Everyone's been happy with him and he comes into the race in good form."

Logician is the mount of Frankie Dettori, who guided him to victory on his latest start in a handicap at Newbury.

"He keeps on improving, but he has got a bit to find on ratings. I think York will suit him," Dettori told his Ladbrokes blog.

"We know we are taking a leap forward with him, but we want to see if we can make him a Leger horse. That's why he's there."

Aidan O'Brien has saddled three previous winners of the Great Voltigeur in Milan (2001), Powerscourt (2003) and Idaho (2016) and is this year represented by Constantinople and Norway.

Constantinople appears the Ballydoyle maestro's first string following narrow defeats in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his two most recent appearances.

O'Brien said: "Constantinople ran well in Goodwood and seems to have come out of it well. It was a little bit of a messy race.

"Norway is in good form as well and he should leave his King George run (finished seventh) behind him."

The Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road beat Constantinople by a neck at Goodwood, having previously been placed in both the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "I'm sure he won't be favourite - I'd imagine he'll be third in the betting behind a horse he beat last time and a horse who is unbeaten and obviously progressive, but still has a bit to find on ratings (Logician).

"I know we were getting a penalty from Constantinople at Goodwood, but I don't see any reason why he won't confirm the form.

"He's going into the race in good form having finished third, second and first at three of the biggest meetings of the summer and I'm sure he'll be bang there again."

Godolphin's Jalmoud, trained by Charlie Appleby, is the only one of the quintet without an entry in the St Leger.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "Jalmoud has a bit to find with a couple of runners who finished in front of him in the Gordon Stakes, but we feel that the galloping course at York will suit him better.

"A mile and a half is his optimum trip and a reproduction of some of his form in France this season should make him competitive."