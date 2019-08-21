Advertise and Ten Sovereigns in Sprint Cup mix at Haydock

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

Group One-winning three-year-olds Ten Sovereigns and Advertise are among 26 acceptors for next month's 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock, following the latest scratchings deadline.

Having met with defeat on his first two starts this season, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Ten Sovereigns bounced back to form in the July Cup at Newmarket and is set to run in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

Martyn Meade's Advertise was second at Newmarket, having beaten Ten Sovereigns in the Commonwealth Cup, and he returned to winning ways in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville - for a third triumph at the top level.

Fellow three-year-old Forever In Dreams, trained by Aidan Fogarty in Tipperary, has been kept fresh since finishing second to Advertise at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of 2011 Sprint Cup hero Dream Ahead had previously won the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock in May.

"Forever In Dreams is in good nick, and the plan now is to go for the Sprint Cup," said Fogarty.

"Our original plan was to go for the Nunthorpe this week - and although she has been pleasing us in her work, we just didn't have her ready in time.

"She came out of Ascot really well, and we have taken our time since. She is a pleasure to have in the yard, and it was a brilliant run on her first start in Group One company.

"Six furlongs is clearly her trip, and I think she is better suited by some cut in the ground. She has won on fast ground, but some juice will help her because she is by Dream Ahead.

"She showed earlier in the season that Haydock suits her well, and we are looking forward to heading back there."

Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe is hoping a return to the Merseyside venue can a spark a revival from last year's winner The Tin Man, who also finished second in 2016 and third in 2017.

Fanshawe said: "The Tin Man is in good form, and the Sprint Cup is the target.

"The Prix Maurice de Gheest was part of the plan for him this season, but his run at Newbury put us off running there.

"He has a fine record in the Sprint Cup, having won it and been placed in the race twice.

"While this season has been slightly disappointing, we would be delighted if he could run well again in the Sprint Cup."

Other smart performers in the mix at this stage include Khaadem, Hello Youmzain, Brando, Dream Of Dreams. Mabs Cross and the German-trained Waldpfad.