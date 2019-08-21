Logician enjoys Great Voltigeur cruise at York

Logician (right) ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician staked a strong claim for the William Hill St Leger when running out an impressive winner of the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The son of Frankel, trained by John Gosden, made light of the step up from handicap company as he dismissed much more experienced rivals with ease to stretch his 100 per cent record to four.

Norway made the running from Jalmoud, with Frankie Dettori sitting Logician just off the pace in third place.

There was little change in the order until three furlongs from home, and while Constantinople travelled nicely into it, it soon became clear Logician (10-11 favourite) was going the best and he cruised into the lead in the final quarter-mile.

Constantinople chased after him but never looked like getting to the Khalid Abdullah-owned grey, who crossed the line one and three-quarter lengths to the good.

Logician was cut to 7-4 favourite from 7-1 for the St Leger at Doncaster next month with Betfair.

Gosden said: "I couldn't be more pleased with him. He's still a tender, young horse who had won a maiden, a novice and a handicap, so it was a big jump.

"He's going the right way. We'll see how he is in the next 10 days before we make any decision as to where he goes next.

"There is one obvious option (Leger), but there are other options if you stay at a mile and a half.

"I need to speak to the jockey and the racing manager. There are a lot of discussions to be had in the next 10 days."

Dettori said: "He did it well, but he's not the finished article yet. I think with every race he's improving and I suspect he'll take another leap forward.

"He's a nice horse. When you win a trial like this, obviously you're going to be tempted to have a go (at the Leger), but it's up to the owner and the trainer.

"I was impressed."