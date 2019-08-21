Japan edges out Crystal Ocean in Juddmonte International

Ryan Moore riding Japan (purple and white) win the Juddmonte International Stakes from Crystal Ocean

Japan edged out Crystal Ocean in a thrilling finish to the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The pair served up a terrific climax to the extended 10-furlong showpiece, with Ryan Moore on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Japan (5-1) just getting the better of James Doyle on Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Ocean.

Japan's stablemate Circus Maximus set the pace with Crystal Ocean alongside him. Stoute's admirable five-year-old hit the front a long way out, but could not get sufficiently clear of the opposition.

Although he knuckled down in typically game fashion, Crystal Ocean was caught by Japan in the dying strides and succumbed by a head, giving O'Brien a record-equalling sixth win in the race, along with Stoute.

The supplemented Elarqam was a length away in third.