Horse Racing News

News

Living In The Past makes all in Sky Bet Lowther

Last Updated: 22/08/19 2:28pm

Living In The Past (second right) makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther
Living In The Past (second right) makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther

Living In The Past led her rivals a merry dance as she made all to take the Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Danny Tudhope had the Karl Burke-trained filly smartly out of the stalls and was able to dictate the race to spring a minor surprise on the 12-1 winner.

Nasaiym and Precious Moments tried to keep tabs on the leader but were unable to strike a blow - and they faded as the rest of the pack closed in at the business end of proceedings.

Also See:

Liberty Beach, the 15-8 favourite, made late gains to claim second place but was three-quarters of a length down at the line.

A further length away was Good Vibes, who grabbed third spot from Under The Stars.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK