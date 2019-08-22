Living In The Past makes all in Sky Bet Lowther

Living In The Past (second right) makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther

Living In The Past led her rivals a merry dance as she made all to take the Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Danny Tudhope had the Karl Burke-trained filly smartly out of the stalls and was able to dictate the race to spring a minor surprise on the 12-1 winner.

Nasaiym and Precious Moments tried to keep tabs on the leader but were unable to strike a blow - and they faded as the rest of the pack closed in at the business end of proceedings.

Liberty Beach, the 15-8 favourite, made late gains to claim second place but was three-quarters of a length down at the line.

A further length away was Good Vibes, who grabbed third spot from Under The Stars.