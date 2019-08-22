Mums Tipple much too strong for York rivals

Mums Tipple is in a different league to his York rivals

Mums Tipple produced an astonishing performance to turn the 21-runner Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes into a procession and bolt up in the valuable sales race at York.

The Richard Hannon-trained youngster went into the six-furlong contest having won his only start at Ascot four weeks earlier and was sent off the 7-2 favourite.

Victory was not in doubt from an early stage, as Ryan Moore was sitting pretty on the son of Footstepsinthesand.

Mums Tipple went further and further away in the final two furlongs, coming home 11 lengths clear of Rayong and earning a 12-1 quote from Betfair for the 2000 Guineas. Klopp Of The Kop was another neck away in third.

Hannon said: "He had a 5lb penalty, but we've always thought he was a good horse.

"We thought he was a very nice horse when we took him to Ascot and that was an unbelievable day because Martin (Hughes) bought him for his mother-in-law and mother and there was a bit of pressure on that, but I'd imagine he's pretty taken aback judged on that.

"I haven't seen a horse surprise me like that for a couple of years. I'm not sure what strength and depth there was in the race, but I'd like to find another one again at Doncaster (sales) like that.

"He is one of the nicest horses we've had in terms of the way he moves, the way he behaves is a little bit different and his stallion is very capable of getting one.

"He just does his thing at home, but the good ones do that.

"To me he looks like he'll still improve - not that he'd have to.

"I can't think off hand what he's in, but the owner is a big supporter of ours and he's a good bloke.

"I don't know yet (where we will see him next), we'll sleep on it. I'm not sure what else he's in, I nearly put him in the Lagardare and to me in the paddock he looked like a man amongst boys."

Asked about a likeness to the way Frankel dazzled in the Guineas, Hannon smiled: "Yeah, I'll take that!"

There was a slight sting in the tail for Moore, however, with the stewards handing him a two-day suspension for using his whip "when clearly winning inside the final furlong".

What's The Story (12-1) came from off the pace to deny the front-running Vale Of Kent in a dramatic race for the Clipper Logistics Handicap.

Frankie Dettori managed to get Vale Of Kent to the front from his outside draw and grab the inside berth.

It almost paid off, but Joe Fanning reeled in the long-time leader close home to score by a head for Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish.

There was drama in the early stages of the one-mile contest when Crownthorpe unseated his rider, Sean Davis.

Fanning said: "We went quite quick. To be honest my lad usually travels well, but he was off it a little bit early on and I was a bit worried.

"Once he picked up the bridle I was quite confident he'd get there, he's a good horse on his day."