Threat takes Gimcrack gold at York Ebor Festival

Threat, ridden by Oisin Murphy, wins the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York

Threat was rewarded for his consistency in the major two-year-old prizes when he landed the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Runner-up in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, the Richard Hannon-trained colt made his experience in top company count with a clear-cut success.

Repartee was well away in the early stages, with Byline and Lord Of The Lodge, who soon led until he was tackled by Threat.

The stablemate of Thursday's impressive winner Mums Tipple lived up to his name and was brought with a strong run by Oisin Murphy.

Threat (11-10 favourite) soon got on top to win by a length and a quarter. Repartee was two and three-quarter lengths away in third.

Hannon said: "I was gutted at Goodwood. He got a bit warm there and I don't think we'll stop him getting warm, but he is a very, very good horse.

"I made the mistake of watching him at Goodwood with Chris Richardson (of Cheveley Park Stud) and I walked away feeling like someone had kicked me. If they had, I actually wouldn't have felt it - I was just numb.

"I've never seen a bad horse win the Gimcrack, or even a good horse, they have to be very good. I didn't back him today, which probably helped!

"He's danced every dance, pretty much, and has been second to some very good horses. I'm not making excuses for him.

"I expected him to win today, but I expected him to win last time."

Considering future plans, the trainer added: "We'll work back from something like the Guineas. I've not hidden how good I think he is.

"He could go for the Middle Park, but it might not be a bad idea to step him up to seven furlongs. He's in races like the Champagne Stakes and the Dewhurst, so we'll see.

"It's nice to see him win a good race."

Murphy said: "From the time the gates opened he was the winner. He's going to get a mile I'd imagine, so the fact he's a Group Two winner over six furlongs is really exciting."

Karl Burke was thrilled with Lord Of The Lodge.

He said: Burke said: "I quietly fancied him really, they've always thought a world of the winner - I hope he's as good as they think he is!

"I don't know where we'll go next. The phone was buzzing with bloodstock agents after his Haycock run so I'm sure we'll be on the phone again.

"We'll see if we can keep hold of him, but that was the plan today - he likes that quick ground and takes to that really good. He certainly holds entries in all of the better races.

"I want to step him up to seven, but the Lagardere has gone up to a mile. I don't know whether he'd stay a mile, but he'll certainly stay seven.

"Let's just get him home. He's run a cracking race."