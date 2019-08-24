Silvestre De Sousa breaks collarbone

Silvestre De Sousa riding Nayef Road

Champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa faces four to six weeks on the sidelines following a fall at Chelmsford on Friday evening that left him with a broken collarbone.

De Sousa was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after Alnadir, trained by Simon Crisford, came down when squeezed for room in a five-runner handicap over 10 furlongs won by Secret Art.

De Sousa was attended to before being helped to an ambulance, clearly in discomfort and holding his arm.

His agent Shelley Dwyer said on Saturday: "He's back home, he has fractured his collarbone and a couple of vertebra, but it could have been much worse.

"He's battered and bruised and really sore - it was one of those falls that when you saw it you knew it didn't look good.

"At the moment I think we are looking at four to six weeks."

Apprentice jockey Theodore Ladd, who partnered runner-up Michele Strogoff, was given a 10-day ban for careless riding.