Zaaki and Ryan Moore win Strensall Stakes at York

Zaaki and Ryan Moore win the Strensall Stakes

Zaaki returned to form stepped back up in trip with a solid performance in the Sky Bet & Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.

Twice a winner over a mile earlier in the season, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old disappointed over seven furlongs last time and was suited by every inch of the extended nine furlongs on the Knavesmire.

Forest Ranger made the running with the evens favourite Wissahickon handy and Zaaki just off the pace in fourth.

Ryan Moore looked to have plenty in the tank on Zaaki and the 7-2 shot went on - but had to hold the challenge of Bangkok who was just a neck down at the line in the Group Three affair.

Moore said: "He showed enough ability as a three-year-old last year. He's had the wind operation and has been in great form all year.

"His last run over seven at Goodwood, he was drawn wide and it was just a disaster.

"It was longer today. It suited him better and he has beaten some good horses.

"The pace was a bit slower and they built it up in the straight and kept quickening up."