Boomer wins Prestige Stakes at Goodwood

Trainer Tom Dascombe

Boomer continued to go up in the expectations of owner Andrew Black after taking her career to new heights with victory in the Ladbrokes Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.

Building on an encouraging debut at Haydock with victory last time out at Newbury, the daughter of Kingman made further progress in taking this Group Three contest under Richard Kingscote.

Bursting through to take command of the seven-furlong contest late on, the Tom Dascombe-trained two-year-old had enough in hand to hold Dark Lady at bay by a neck.

Black said of the 5-2 winner: "I didn't like her much at the start of the year. I thought she was a bit weak and empty. She has really filled out and is a different horse. She has filled out since Newbury and I love her now.

"He (Kingscote) was very upbeat before the race. He would not hear of defeat. He said he was not worried about anything.

"After the race he said it was no easy for him. She lost her action coming round the bend a bit and she didn't pick up as quick as previously.

"Once she picked up he felt he was always holding the second. I think she probably wants a mile now. Those races - Rockfel, May Hill and Fillies' Mile - it will be a combination of those, but she will stay in the UK."