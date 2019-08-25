Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy for Bettys Hope

Bettys Hope

Weatherbys Super Sprint heroine Bettys Hope goes in search of some valuable black type in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy on Monday.

After filling the runner-up spot on her first three starts, Rod Millman's filly opened her account at Chepstow in May and has not looked back - following up at Chelmsford before claiming top honours in last month's lucrative event at Newbury.

The daughter of Anjaal steps up to Listed class for her latest assignment and Millman is hoping for a bold show.

He said: "It's a competitive race, but that's what you expect - you don't get uncompetitive black type races and everyone is trying to finish in the first three.

"She seems very well and has blossomed since Newbury. It's amazing, but she was 30 kilos heavier at Newbury than she was for her first run of the year, so she's obviously improved a lot physically.

"We were delighted with her at Newbury as she's not really a five-furlong filly. Stepping up to six furlongs will suit her."

Bettys Hope is set to face six rivals, with the standard set by Saeed bin Suroor's Platinum Star.

The Godolphin runner was only narrowly beaten in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket before finishing down the field behind star juvenile Pinatubo in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Richard Hannon saddles three-times winner Oh Purple Reign, while Sir Boris and Keep Busy have both won their last two starts for Tom Dascombe and John Quinn respectively.

David O'Meara's Great Dame and the Archie Watson-trained Lambeth Walk - last seen finishing fourth behind Raffle Prize in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket - complete the line-up.