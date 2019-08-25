Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Headman

Trainer Roger Charlton

Headman could test his powers at the highest level for the first time in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month.

The Kingman colt has already made giant strides this season, progressing from a narrow victory in the London Gold Cup at Newbury to landing successive Group Two prizes in France in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud and the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

While connections have not yet made any concrete plans for the Roger Charlton-trained three-year-old, a trip across the Irish Sea for the feature event on the opening day of Irish Champions Weekend (September 14) is under serious consideration.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: "Headman has come out of his last race very well, we're very pleased with him.

"We're looking at all options for him, but they would include the Irish Champion Stakes.

"He's won his two Group Twos so he's earned a crack at a Group One.

"To come from last to first last time was impressive."