Mums Tipple to step up in class says Richard Hannon

Mums Tipple

Mums Tipple is set for a rise in class following his stunning performance in victory at York.

Having been successful first time out at Ascot, the Richard Hannon-trained colt turned the valuable Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes into an absolute procession on the Knavesmire - bolting up by 11 lengths as the 7-2 favourite.

Hannon said: "He's in all those nice races, the Middle Park, Champagne and in the Doncaster sales race, but he won't be going for that. He will probably go for the Middle Park or Mill Reef, but I'm not sure yet.

"He has taken everything fine. I've never seen a two-year-old win like that. He won the race coming out of the gate. He is a good horse. He needed the Ascot race, but that put him right for the other day."

He added: "He doesn't do a lot at home, but a lot of good horses are like that.

"Paco Boy was like that, whereas with Canford Cliffs, whoever was riding him looked like they were on a jet ski.

"Mums Tipple is more like Paco Boy, but then he comes to the races and does something like he did the other day. He won that race with a 5lb penalty by 11 lengths - I haven't seen any horse win like that for a long time, let alone one of ours.

"The owners are really sweet and you do get a lot of job satisfaction when you see people like that enjoying their day."