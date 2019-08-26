St Leger at Doncaster in Technician sights

Rob Hornby riding Technician (green and maroon) win the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Martyn Meade has confirmed Technician is on course for the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster, following his determined triumph in Newbury's Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

The winner of a Listed event in France in June, Technician could finish only sixth in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last month, but bounced back with a narrow victory in the Group Three contest at the Berkshire track.

The Mastercraftsman colt is a best-priced 20-1 for the final Classic of the season on September 14 - and while Meade admits his charge will have plenty on his plate on Town Moor, he has earned his placed in the field.

"It was a fantastic run at Newbury, and I was very pleased with how he did it," said the Manton trainer.

"The second horse (Morando) came to him, and there was plenty of opportunity for him to chuck it in, but he really battled on well - which was great to see.

"I'd imagine he will go straight for the St Leger. We also have the option of running in that race at Woodbine (Canadian International), but I think we'll stick to the original plan and go to Doncaster.

"It will be a huge ask - he'll need to improve quite a lot from the run at Newbury - but if you're not in you can't win and hopefully there'll be a bit of cut in the ground, because that will suit him."

Meade also has top-level targets in mind for Australian mare Houtzen, who made a most encouraging debut for the yard when runner-up to Battaash in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

The five-year-old could return to Group One company in either the Derrinstown Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 15 or wait for the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in October.

Meade said: "We were delighted with her first run for us at Goodwood, but she's obviously been shipped around - coming from Australia and running quickly at Royal Ascot before moving to our place.

"I think she will probably go to the Abbaye. She is in the race in Ireland, and that is a possibility, but I think we might just wait until October for the race in France.

"I actually think she's going to be a better horse next year when she's settled in a bit more.

"As long as I'm happy with her, the owners are happy to keep her racing. If I decide she's not up to it any more then they'll put her in foal, but she'll be racing as long as she pleases me."