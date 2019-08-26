Moulin mission for Line Of Duty

Charlie Appleby poses at Doncaster Racecourse

Charlie Appleby will continue to campaign Line Of Duty over a mile after earmarking the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp as his next target.

The son of Galileo will bid to claim his first victory since winning last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, in the Group One prize on September 8.

After suffering defeats in the Dante and Derby, Line Of Duty hinted at a return to form last time out when finishing third back over a mile in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Appleby said: "Line Of Duty put up a good performance at Deauville. It was pleasing to see him do it the right way round, in finishing the race rather than going backwards in the last furlong.

"He will probably go back for the Moulin. It is Group One level, which he deserves to be in on the back of that last start.

"Ease in the ground will help him, and the mile looks to be his trip. "

Having come to the conclusion that Line Of Duty is best suited to a mile, Appleby feels his hand was rather forced to try him over further earlier in the campaign.

He said: "We didn't have a strong three-year-old team, so we tried him at distances which extended him in the end in going the mile and a quarter, then the mile and a half.

"We felt we had nothing to lose dropping back to the mile, and thankfully that is what has rekindled a bit of form there."

A trip to France and return to the top table is on the cards for Hungerford Stakes winner Glorious Journey, with Appleby identifying the Qatar Prix de la Foret in Paris on October 6 as his main aim.

He said: "I was delighted with the performance, but the ease in the ground and seven-furlong trip were key. We always felt he had an engine there, and he deserved to win a race like that.

"He has come out of the race very well. A step forward would be a crack at the Foret.

"He is in the Park Stakes (at Doncaster) - but he would have a penalty in that now, so it is unlikely, unless the Foret looked particularly punchy on entry level."