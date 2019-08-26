Mabs Cross set for French defence in Abbaye

Mabs Cross

Mabs Cross is likely to head straight for the Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in October following her run in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The five-year-old mare does hold entries in the 32Red Sprint Cup and Derrinstown Stud Flying Five at the Curragh next month, but trainer Michael Dods is leaning towards saving her for the defence of her French crown.

Dods felt York's fast ground was not ideal for Mabs Cross, as she never got into a challenging position when fourth to Battaash - who lowered the course record for five furlongs in the process.

"It was a bit firm for her on Friday. She's come home, eaten up and been out in the field. She's fine," said the Darlington trainer.

"The Abbaye is the plan. We might take a race in on the way, but we'll probably wait for the Abbaye. We're hoping for a bit of juice in the ground."