Polydream retired to paddocks

Trainer Freddy Head

Group One-winning filly Polydream has been retired to the paddocks after she graced the track for the final time at Deauville earlier this month.

The daughter of Oasis Dream has returned to the Wertheimer family's stud after a successful career.

The four-year-old, trained by Freddy Head, gained her sole triumph at the top level in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last summer and fittingly her swansong came in the same race, although she could only finish seventh to Advertise.

"She's gone to stud, back to her owners," said Head.

"She was a very good filly.

"It's too early to say which stallion she will go to."

Polydream made a winning debut at Deauville in July 2017 and her four other victories in a total of 11 starts were in Group races, including when beating Laurens in a Group Three in her two-year-old season.

She amassed £378,000 in prize money.