Platinum Star back on song with Ripon win

Saeed bin Suroor gives the thumbs up

Platinum Star made the most of having his sights lowered as he claimed a clear-cut victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

Saeed bin Suroor's juvenile was only narrowly beaten in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the summer - and was last seen finishing fifth behind Godolphin's star juvenile Pinatubo in the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Dropping back into Listed company at the North Yorkshire track, the Lope De Vega colt was the 6-4 favourite in the hands of Callum Shepherd - and after hitting the front racing inside the final two furlongs, he found plenty in the closing stages to score by three and a half lengths.

Archie Watson's filly Lambeth Walk was best of the rest in second, narrowly ahead of the Richard Hannon-trained Oh Purple Reign in third.

Bin Suroor said: "We decided to drop him in class and drop him in trip and this looked a really good race for him.

"He has shown plenty of speed in the mornings and in his last piece of work on the Limekilns he worked really well.

"He's doing good physically and he's in good form. We'll try and find a Group race for him over six furlongs.

"We'll keep the options open for him."

Platinum Star's big-race entries include the seven-furlong Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on September 14 and the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 28.