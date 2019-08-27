Ed Walker assesses Royal Intervention options

Royal Intervention winning at Newmarket

Trainer Ed Walker is keen to give Royal Intervention another chance at the top level after she added the Group Two Golden Peitsche at Baden-Baden to her record on Sunday.

Winner of the Group Three Summer Stakes at York in July, Royal Intervention was fifth to Advertise in the Commonwealth Cup on her one try at a Group One so far.

However, Walker believes the three-year-old daughter of Exceed And Excel has improved since that effort.

Her success in Germany seemed to suggest that, as she dispensed of Newbury Group Three scorer Waldpfad by a length and a half.

Though her best form is at six furlongs, Royal Intervention was not disgraced over seven at Goodwood, and Walker would consider mile races on a turning track in America.

"It was very pleasing, very straightforward. It was good to get a Group Two on the board and now we'll see if we can get some Group One form," said the Upper Lambourn handler.

"It's quite tricky really. She's not in the Sprint Cup and it probably comes a bit too soon. She's in the Foret and there are possibilities in America. We could think about the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint over there.

"She may even go a bit further in America. There are a few options.

"I think she saw the seven out at Goodwood well enough, but she was hassled for the lead and had a wide draw and had to use a lot of gas up the hill to get to the front. That didn't help.

"Without that, on a more straightforward track, she'd have seen the seven out well which means she'll probably get an American mile round a bend.

"All her best form is over six, but I think we can experiment with a mile as there aren't that many options for her at Group One level."

Whether Royal Intervention is retired at the end of the season or stays in training next year depends on how she fares in her races for the rest of 2019.

"She's done everything right and she's very well bred. She's a wonderful filly and exciting for her owner-breeders to have back in due course," said Walker.

"It's yet to be decided. If we think she can win a Group One then she'll stay in training. I don't think it's impossible. The ground was ideal for her when she ran in the Commonwealth Cup, but I think she has improved since Ascot.

"Some of her form is not far off Group One level, but she's still got to step up to be competitive at that level so we'll see. If he steps up in her next couple of races this season then she may well stay in training."