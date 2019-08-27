Red Galileo set for staying trips

Mustajeer, ridden by Colin Keane, wins the Sky Bet Ebor from Red Galileo (blue)

Saeed bin Suroor is in no rush to commit Red Galileo to future targets following his narrow defeat in the £1million Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Ridden by 5lb claimer Cieren Fallon - son of six-times champion jockey Kieren Fallon - Red Galileo was sent off at 25-1 for the prestigious one-mile-six-furlong handicap, but performed admirably to finish a close second behind the Ger Lyons-trained Mustajeer.

The winner is bound for Australia and a tilt at the Melbourne Cup - and Bin Suroor is not ruling out the possibility of his charge following the same route.

He said: "I was very happy with how he ran and he has come out of the race good. I think that trip is really good for him.

"He is doing well and I think he is better at this time of year. We will see where we go in the future, but we will be looking at stayers' races for him.

"That (Australia) is one of the options."

The Godolphin trainer also provided a positive update on two of his long-absent stable stars in Best Solution and Benbatl.

Both horses won three Group Ones in 2018, but have not been seen in action so far this season.

Best Solution has been off the track since finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup last November, while Benbatl was last seen filling the runner-up spot behind Winx when she claimed her historic fourth victory in the Cox Plate the previous month.

Bin Suroor added: "Best Solution is coming back, along with Benbatl.

"Both horses are in good form and hopefully they will be back on the track in September. They had a busy time last year, so we have given them plenty of time.

"We will try to find small races for them to give them some confidence."