Judicial aims to bounce back in Bullet

Judicial ridden by jockey Joe Doyle on the way to winning the LDF Conditions Stakes

Connections of Judicial are hoping the seven-year-old can turn his season around in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint at the East Yorkshire course on Saturday.

The Julie Camacho-trained gelding's only success so far in 2019 was by a short head in a two-horse affair at Newmarket.

He has taken on the best in his three other races and was sixth to the brilliant Battaash in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

In Judicial's favour is that he has won both his races at Beverley.

"He's had a disappointing season on the whole so it's logical to take him back there," said Camacho's husband and assistant, Steve Brown.

"He's unbeaten at the track and holds the track record so it's an obvious place to go.

"We're pleased with him and we have been for most of the year, but it hasn't quite happened on the track.

"He's a bit to prove at the minute.

"We've been in top company and this will be hopefully a touch easier. There are plenty of good horses in there, but he's fit and well and we'll go and do our best and see where we are."

Battaash's trainer Charlie Hills is represented by Equilateral after 18 entries were received for the Listed dash over five furlongs.

Also-rans from the Nunthorpe Stakes won in record time by Battaash are Tim Easterby's Copper Knight (fifth), the David Griffiths-trained Ornate (seventh) and John Quinn's El Astronaute (eighth).

Others in a strong entry include Clive Cox's Tis Marvellous, Mick Appleby's Danzeno and the Michael Dods-trained trio of Intense Romance, Deia Glory and Queens Gift.