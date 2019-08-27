Ghaiyyath up in distance for German Group race

Charlie Appleby is excited about stepping Ghaiyyath up in trip on his first start in more than four months in the Longines Grosser Preis von Baden in Germany.

The Newmarket handler believes the Dubawi colt will prove a different proposition when running over a mile and a half for the first time in the Group One contest at Baden Baden on Sunday.

After making a winning return to action in a Group Two at ParisLongchamp in April, Ghaiyyath was last sighted suffering an odds-on defeat in the Prix Ganay back at the French track later that month.

Appleby said: "Ghaiyyath is on track for Germany at the weekend. His work has been good, and preparation has been well to date. We are looking forward to getting him back on track.

"We will take a look at the race during the course of the week and make a final decision later on - but I'm very happy with what he has done so far and where he is, and at the moment all systems head towards Germany.

"This will be his first start over a mile and a half as well, and we have been looking forward to that. Hopefully he will be an exciting horse in the autumn."

With Ghaiyyath set to make his return from a break at the weekend, stablemate Old Persian is expected to travel further afield in search for a second top-level success - with Appleby earmarking the Northern Dancer Stakes at Woodbine on September 14 as his next target.

Having failed to fire in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his penultimate start, this year's Dubai Sheema Classic winner finished a close third on his latest outing in a Group One at Hoppegarten this month.

Appleby said: "He ran a respectable race in Germany and seems to have come out of it well.

"With Ghaiyyath coming back, he will probably go to Canada for the Northern Dancer next month."

A trip to Australia appears unlikely for 2017 St James's Palace Stakes winner Barney Roy, with Appleby instead considering a Dubai campaign next year.

He added: "I don't think we will be going to Australia with Barney Roy.

"I think the plan is to hold back and wait for Dubai. I can see him going well in something like the Jebel Hatta."