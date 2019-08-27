Ton up for Danny Tudhope

Move Swiftly ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope on his way to winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Danny Tudhope brought up his maiden century of winners in a season with the middle leg of a treble at Ripon.

Tudhope began Tuesday 20 winners behind leader Oisin Murphy in the jockeys' title race, but a clear second 27 in front of three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa - who is currently sidelined by injury.

Tudhope opened his account for the afternoon aboard the Tom Dascombe-trained Hot Affair (7-4), who ran out a dominant winner of the Download The Free At The Races App EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes in the colours of Clipper Logistics.

The leading northern-based jockey rode a second winner for the same owners an hour later, putting himself on the 100-winner mark for the campaign when steering Archie Watson's 5-4 favourite World Title to an all-the-way success in the 21 Engineer Regiment Sapper Nursery Handicap.

Tudhope reached the century from 465 rides - having already surpassed his previous best season tallies of 92 in 2018, 93 in 2017 and 60 in 2016.

"It's the first time in my career I have reached 100 wins for the season, so it's a massive achievement for me personally," the 33-year-old told Great British Racing.

"It has been a fantastic year for me so far, and I will keep trying my hardest to achieve my dream of becoming champion jockey."

It did not take long for Tudhope to claim a 101st winner either, completing a hat-trick for the afternoon aboard Chris Fairhurst's 9-4 favourite Benadalid in the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap.

He was only narrowly denied a fourth winner on the card as Betsey Trotter went down by just a neck to 14-1 shot Gullane One and Rachel Richardson in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap.

It has already been a memorable campaign for Tudhope, with his tally of four winners at Royal Ascot in June an obvious highlight.