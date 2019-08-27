Ton up for Danny Tudhope
Last Updated: 27/08/19 6:18pm
Danny Tudhope brought up his maiden century of winners in a season with the middle leg of a treble at Ripon.
Tudhope began Tuesday 20 winners behind leader Oisin Murphy in the jockeys' title race, but a clear second 27 in front of three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa - who is currently sidelined by injury.
Tudhope opened his account for the afternoon aboard the Tom Dascombe-trained Hot Affair (7-4), who ran out a dominant winner of the Download The Free At The Races App EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes in the colours of Clipper Logistics.
The leading northern-based jockey rode a second winner for the same owners an hour later, putting himself on the 100-winner mark for the campaign when steering Archie Watson's 5-4 favourite World Title to an all-the-way success in the 21 Engineer Regiment Sapper Nursery Handicap.
Tudhope reached the century from 465 rides - having already surpassed his previous best season tallies of 92 in 2018, 93 in 2017 and 60 in 2016.
"It's the first time in my career I have reached 100 wins for the season, so it's a massive achievement for me personally," the 33-year-old told Great British Racing.
"It has been a fantastic year for me so far, and I will keep trying my hardest to achieve my dream of becoming champion jockey."
It did not take long for Tudhope to claim a 101st winner either, completing a hat-trick for the afternoon aboard Chris Fairhurst's 9-4 favourite Benadalid in the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap.
He was only narrowly denied a fourth winner on the card as Betsey Trotter went down by just a neck to 14-1 shot Gullane One and Rachel Richardson in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap.
It has already been a memorable campaign for Tudhope, with his tally of four winners at Royal Ascot in June an obvious highlight.