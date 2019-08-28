Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot option for Circus Maximus

Circus Maximus and Ryan Moore win the St James's Palace Stakes

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot is among options under consideration for Circus Maximus after his stamina limitations were apparently exposed in last week's Juddmonte International at York.

Sixth in the Investec Derby at Epsom, less than three weeks later the son of Galileo justified Aidan O'Brien's bold decision to supplement him by narrowly winning the the one-mile St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He pushed the subsequently-retired Too Darn Hot all the way over the same distance in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last month before stepping back up in distance on the Knavesmire - where he faded to finish seventh of nine runners.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for part-owners the Niarchos family, said: "I think what we learnt from York is that 10 furlongs is too far, so he will be dropping back to a mile on his next start.

"The QEII is definitely a race up for consideration. He's a course-and-distance winner, and that would be a good objective to have."

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes is run on Champions Day at Ascot, October 19.

Another Ballydoyle inmate part-owned by the Niarchos family is Mount Everest - a son of Galileo out of the brilliant racemare Six Perfections.

The three-year-old won a Curragh maiden 12 months ago, but has not been seen in competitive action since being narrowly denied by esteemed stable companion Japan in the Beresford Stakes at Naas last September.

Cooper added: "The last time I talked to Aidan about him, he said he hoped he might have him back on Irish Champions Weekend - which would be good.

"I think it would be very unlikely he will run in the Irish Champion Stakes, but he is entered in another race that weekend (Kilternan Stakes at Leopardstown, September 14) and I believe that is a possibility."