Mill Reef Stakes plan for Malotru

A trip to Newbury for the Mill Reef Stakes is the most likely next step for Malotru following his eye-catching effort in the Gimrack at York.

Having followed up a debut victory at Chelmsford with a Group Three success in Italy, Marco Botti's juvenile stepped up to Group Two level on the Knavesmire last week when he was a 20-1 shot in the hands of Gerald Mosse.

While he never threatened to land a telling blow behind the highly-regarded winner Threat, there was much to like about the way Malotru powered home for fourth from an unpromising position - and Botti feels his charge can only improve for the experience.

The Newmarket-based Italian said: "It was a good run. He got checked, and the jockey had to take a pull and switch wide, but he finished strongly - and we were delighted with him.

"It was nice to see him prove he is up to that level. It was his first proper race because it was a small field at Chelmsford and he won easily in Italy, so hopefully he'll learn from it."

Botti believes Malotru should prove effective over slightly further, but does not sense it is necessary as yet.

He added: "I think he will stay an extra furlong, but at the same time I don't think there is any rush to step up in trip.

"(Jockey) Gerald Mosse said he has enough toe for a stiff six furlongs.

"I think the Mill Reef is probably the plan, rather than the Champagne Stakes (at Doncaster), but we'll see.

"It might depend on the ground, because I don't think he would want it too soft - we'll have to see if we can still find some decent ground in September."