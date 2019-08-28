O'Brien duo Anthony Van Dyck and Broome out of St Leger

Anthony Van Dyck wins the Investec Derby

Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck and his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Broome are two notable defectors following the latest forfeit stage for next month's William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.

Anthony Van Dyck has been beaten in both the Irish Derby and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes since his Epsom win in June, while fourth-placed Broome has not raced since.

However, he has changed hands in the interim - with Masaaki Matsushima announced as his new owner last week, and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October nominated as his ultimate target.

Irish Derby winner Sovereign and Juddmonte International hero Japan are others taken out by O'Brien, who still boasts 11 contenders at this stage.

Logician heads the market for John Gosden after winning the Voltigeur at York last week - and he features among the 24 horses to stand their ground.

Other well-fancied contenders include Martyn Meade's Technician - along with Sir Ron Priestley, Dashing Willoughby and Search For A Song.