Kempton's September Stakes for Thundering Blue

Thundering Blue wins at Sandown

Thundering Blue may seek compensation in Kempton's September Stakes after being out of luck in the Juddmonte International at York.

Trainer David Menuisier is favouring a crack at the Group Three on the all-weather on Saturday week for his talented grey.

The alternative is the Stockholm Cup - which he won in 2018.

The Pulborough trainer believes the way the Group One was run on the Knavesmire put paid to any chance of Thundering Blue repeating his heroics of 12 months earlier - when he belied his odds of 50-1 to take third place behind Roaring Lion.

This year, he could not get into contention and was last of nine behind Japan.

"I might send him to Kempton for the September Stakes," Menuisier told Sky Sports Racing.

"He didn't really have a hard race in the Juddmonte. He lost the race in the first three furlongs, looking at the sectionals.

"They were going too slow early on - and then they sprinted. We were in last position, and stayed in last position basically."

Menuisier retains faith in the six-year-old's enduring ability.

"I haven't given up on him," he said.

"The September Stakes is an option, the Stockholm Cup is an option. I'm half-tempted to keep him in the UK for now, rather than travelling, so he might go to Kempton."