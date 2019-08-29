Ladbrokes sponsor Kempton's flagship Christmas Festival

Harry Cobden celebrates after riding Clan des Obeaux to win the King George VI Chase

Ladbrokes has been unveiled as the the new sponsor of Kempton's flagship Christmas Festival in a five-year partnership.

The two-day meeting is staged on December 26 and 27 and features the £250,000 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, the £130,000 Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, and the £100,000 Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase won last year by Altior.

The King George is one of the biggest races in the jumps calendar and its roll of honour includes great chasers such as Arkle, Desert Orchid and Kauto Star.

Kempton's general manager Steve Parlett said: "We are delighted to welcome Ladbrokes as the new partner of our most prestigious race meeting.

"The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase has an exceptional roll of honour, including four-times winner Desert Orchid, and five-times winner Kauto Star. With the likes of jumps world record holder Altior looking to take the step up in distance for this year's renewal, it promises to deliver another phenomenal contest."

Simon Clare, PR director for Ladbrokes Coral said: "Ladbrokes has a long and proud history of sponsoring top-class horse racing and we are absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this exciting new sponsorship of the King George VI Chase and the two-day Christmas Festival at Kempton.

"There are few races in the calendar that can boast the heritage and prestige of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, and it is always one of the top 10 betting races in the year, making it a perfect fit for Ladbrokes."