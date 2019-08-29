Hughie Morrison plans for next season with Telecaster

Telecaster beats Too Darn Hot in the Dante at York

Hughie Morrison is confident Dante winner Telecaster can develop into a top-class middle-distance performer next year, after calling time on his season.

The East Ilsey trainer will give the son of New Approach an extended break, before bringing him back and campaigning at Pattern-race level over trips from 10 furlongs and a mile and a half.

Having failed to beat a rival home in the Derby, the Castle Down Racing-owned three-year-old was last sighted finishing down the field behind Enable in the Eclipse at Sandown.

Morrison said: "Telecaster is finished for the season, just really through the lack of options for him.

"For an immature horse, he had a busy time earlier in the season.

"We hope the break will do him good and that he will come back as a really top-class middle-distance horse next year, because we as know he has got the ability."

Although connections decided to stump up the £85,000 to supplement Telecaster for the Epsom Classic, Morrison senses it was a step too far at that stage of his career.

He added: "In hindsight, we probably shouldn't have run him in the Derby.

"We had beaten Japan, and that is now one of the best mile-and-a-quarter horses, and Too Darn Hot - who was one of the best milers this summer - in the Dante, so if we didn't run people would have laughed at us.

"We tried to gain some compensation in the Eclipse. But the Derby was too much for him, and it was too quick afterwards, and he just got jarred up - and that's why he ran poorly at Sandown."