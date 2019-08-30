Abbaye aim for Battaash

Jim Crowley riding Battaash to win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Battaash will sidestep the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next month as connections bid to ensure he is at the top of his game for the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in early October.

The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old silenced those who doubted he could produce his brilliant best at York when making it third time lucky on the Knavesmire with a scintillating display in the Nunthorpe last week.

He was similarly dominant in the 2017 Abbaye, and his connections are keen to see him regain his crown in Paris - before potentially embarking on an exciting trip to the Breeders' Cup in November.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: "Battaash is going to go straight to France.

"Missing the race in Ireland just gives him a bit more time, and Charles (Hills) is very keen to go to America later in the year.

"I think giving him a bit of time now before the Abbaye gives him more of a chance of doing that."

Battaash has won 10 of his 19 career starts to date, and has never finished out of the first four.