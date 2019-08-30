Tis Marvellous the 'one to beat' at Beverley

Trainer Clive Cox

Clive Cox senses a revitalised Tis Marvellous can continue his fine season by taking the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes on the Westwood.

The five-year-old put up a smart performance when lifting a five-furlong handicap at Ascot in tremendous style seven weeks ago, and tackles Listed class for the second time this campaign.

He was fourth to Invincible Army in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on his seasonal reappearance, but he was also a Group Two winner as a two-year-old.

After a couple of seasons in the doldrums, Tis Marvellous is showing his old dash and has gone back up the ratings to a new career-high mark.

Cox believes his charge has a lot going for him on his trip to East Yorkshire on Saturday.

"They had a bit of rain earlier in the week - but there's a dry forecast, and that would be very suitable," said the Lambourn trainer.

"He's drawn well in stall two, and he's been a real superstar for us.

"He won really well at Ascot and he's rated 111 - I hope he's the one they all have to beat."

David Griffiths' Take Cover has won the last two runnings - and with his veteran retired, the Bawtry trainer is looking to Ornate to give him a hat-trick in this speed clash.

Griffiths believes Ornate could fill Take Cover's shoes - and the six-year-old has already rewarded him with three victories in 2019, including over this course and distance and the Epsom Dash.

He could not live with Battaash in the Nunthorpe last week, but Griffiths is happy to ignore that effort.

"We can put a line through York," he said.

"He ran OK - but that's all. If he brings his King George form from Goodwood to the race he'd go close. He's won there (as well).

"The favourite (Tis Marvellous) looked very good at Ascot. (But) we're happy with our fella - (and) we've got a good draw in stall four.

"He's in good form, and we're hopeful. To win the race three times on the bounce would be amazing."

Copper Knight finished two places and two lengths in front of Ornate when fifth in the York showpiece.

His trainer Tim Easterby would prefer the ground to be on the slow side to help the five-year-old's cause.

"He's in great form. The slower the ground is, the better he'll go," said the Great Habton handler.

"He's come out of York really well."

Mick Appleby would also like to see conditions on the easy side for Danzeno, who has had a decent campaign with two wins from four starts and a third in the Wokingham.

"We could have done with a bit better draw (than seven) - but with 10 runners, it's not too bad, and they should go a good clip," said the Rutland trainer.

"If the ground stays on the softer side it will suit us. If it dries up too much and went quick, we wouldn't run. I don't think it will, though, because they've had rain the last few days.

"If it ends up good ground on Saturday it will be all right."

It appears to be a strong renewal, with Julie Camacho's Judicial, who is two out of two at Beverley, and the Michael Dods-trained duo of Intense Romance and Queens Gift in a field completed by Corinthia Knight, Tarboosh, and Fairy Falcon.