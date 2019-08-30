Karl Burke living American dream with Living In The Past

Living In The Past (second right) makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther

Living In The Past may be destined for a shot at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf following her victory in the Lowther Stakes at York.

The Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket remains the next target for the Karl Burke-trained two-year-old, after she made all to beat the market leader Liberty Beach by three-quarters of a length last week.

But owner Steve Parkin, of Clipper Logistics, would love to run the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle at Santa Anita.

Burke said: "She's in good form - we're very happy with her.

"She heads to the Cheveley Park, and then a possible tilt at the Breeders' Cup over a mile.

"The owners are very keen. That is what's being talked about at the moment."

Burke is also considering plans for Lord Of The Lodge, after the Dandy Man colt finished second in the Gimcrack at York.

Lord Of The Lodge, owned by Burke's wife, Elaine, has been attracting interest from bloodstock agents but remains at the Spigot Lodge stables.

"He's still here," said the North Yorkshire trainer.

"There's been plenty of interest in him, (but) nothing definite done at the moment.

"Where he goes next, I'm not sure. I need to sit down and think about it, whether we step him up to seven furlongs or stick to the six."