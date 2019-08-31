Invincible Army on course for Sprint Cup

Invincible Army ridden by P J McDonald wins the Betfair Exchange Chipchase Stakes

James Tate expects the Haydock course to be in Invincible Army's favour as he tries to regain the winning thread in the Sprint Cup at the Merseyside track next weekend.

The four-year-old kicked off his campaign in excellent fashion with victories in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster and the Duke of York Stakes at the Dante meeting, but he could finish only fifth in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot behind Blue Point.

He made a swift return to win a Newcastle Group Three a week after that, but failed to figure in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August, with Tate offering no excuses.

However, he believes his stable star should be more at home on this occasion - with any rain that falls a further positive.

He said: "He's all on course for Saturday and we're looking forward to it.

"I think France was just one of those days when it just didn't work out. Whether he didn't like the travelling, the ground, the track or being crowded on both sides.

"You see it with sprinters - they need everything in their favour.

"I've always thought Haydock was a track that would suit him so we're looking forward to that and a little bit of rain would be great."